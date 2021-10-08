Exclusive! It was my ambition to get married, dress like Rekha, wear sindoor, gajras and wait for my husband, says Usha Bachani

MUMBAI: Actress Usha Bachani is part of the entertainment industry for decades now and is currently playing a pivotal role of Kareena Bua in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya.

Usha is well-known name in the industry and she still recalled for her role in Salman Khan and Krishma Kapoor starrer Dulhan Hum Ke Jayenge. On personal front, Usha was married to actor Mahesh Anand, however, within two years of their marriage, they got divorced from each other in 2002.

In a chat with TellyChakkar Usha revealed why she never thought to get married again however she always wanted a child. She shared, “In my early days, it was my ambition to get married and dress like Rekha, wear sindoor and gajras and wait for the husband but when my marriage with Mahesh didn’t work out I gave up. Since my mother had passed away at very young age I couldn’t even adopt a child and I was the oldest in the family so I didn’t have guts to have a child without marriage. I come from a very conservative Sindhi family and though my dad is an NRI, he was more possessive and then I wanted to adopt but I couldn’t because my sisters were little that time and if I was working who would look after them. I was in a relationship after my marriage and I was very skeptical and there was no trust and then I got so drowned in work I could not get attracted to anyone."

She added, “Yes, but my niece named Aahana is more like my own daughter. She is the most adorable and warm child I’ve met. I was shooting some series back and I got a video call asking where are you and I said I was on a shoot and she was like It’s so dark outside and you should be home. I am the one who she complaints to and she is very protective about me. I also wanted to be a mom and when I meet her sometimes I feel I should have taken guts. However, I am very much happy in my space now and I have no regrets.”

Take a look at these cute pictures of Usha with her little niece!

