Exclusive! “It was not easy at first, it took me a little while to get the grip of the industry”, Casting Director Md. Imran talks about his journey, hardships and advice for newcomers!

Casting Director, Md. Imran has been a part of the casting world for 8 years, and recently he has recently casted for the show ‘Piya Abhimani’.
MUMBAI:Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

To create a successful project, actors, actresses, casting directors, producers, directors, and everyone else works together as a team.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha Actor Shikhar Sharam bags Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV

Among all of these, casting directors are essential to developing new talent and identifying the right actor for a part. Many casting directors have achieved success in this industry through their talent and dedication.

He has had quite the journey over the course of 8 years and has been the man behind casting some of the most popular shows.


TellyChakkar got in touch with the casting director to talk about, his journey, advice that he has for young actors. Whe asked about what drew him to field of casting and why did he choose casting as a career, he said, “ I always was intrigued by the field and I wanted to do casting, which is why I made it my career. When I came to Mumbai that was the field that I most understood”.

Talking about the hardships, a recent memorable casting that he has done, he said, “ It was not easy at first, it took me a little while to get the grip of the industry and the field but I persisted and here I am. A recent memorable casting would definitely be the show ‘Piya Abhimani’ with Akshit and Aastha, I am very proud of that project”.

When aksed about what advice he would like to give to the upcoming casting directors or people who are just getting into the industry, he said, “ They need to stick to one thing, having your feet in two boats doesn’t take you anywhere. And this process takes time, casting is technical process, you need to know people, people need to know you, you need to get to know the industry because if you don’t network, how will things happen and change or work in your favour. So, do the hard work and stay persistent”.

Md. Imran has casted for shows like Ajooni, Ishq Subhanallah, Aladdin, Hero: Gayab Mode On and he has been a frequent collaborator of Penninsula Pictures and has cast for alot of shows.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!


ALSO READ:Star Bharat’s Ajooni completes 200 episodes; Cast and Crew celebrate on set!

