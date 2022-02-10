EXCLUSIVE! 'It was a really difficult decision to make' Dev aka Akshay Kharodia on QUITTING Pandya Store from the midway

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read:EXCLUSIVE! 'Akshay is a complete BOLLYWOOD BOY' Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia SHARES what advice would he give to Shiva-Raavi, his hobbies, and more

Well, Apart from the angry Shiva we have the Mr Cool Dev in the show who is practically busy striking the perfect balance between his family, work and his love story but often gets stuck in some absolutely entertaining situations.

Now the exclusive news is that Akshay has quit the show from the midway as his wife is pregnant and he wishes to spend more time with her. He is taking a short break from acting to embrace this new joy in his life. We got in touch with the actor and here's what he had to say:

'It was a difficult decision for me too, but you know on television you cannot take such long breaks so I decided to quit the show. I know it is from the midway and I am equally sad about it. Dev has been close to my heart. But the joy of having a child is once in a lifetime and I don't want to miss that. I will be staying with my wife and taking a short break.'

Talking about his co-stars' reactions he revealed, 'Each passing day we are getting emotional looking at each other as we became a family and I will miss them and Pandya store dearly.'

We asked him about his comeback to which he shared, 'This time Akshay will make an entry, I wish that they find a good replacement for the character. Dev shall be really close but after the break, I would surely explore more characters maybe in films, series or a new show.'

We will miss Akshay as Dev in the show for sure...

Currently, in the show, the exclusive news is that despite all the odds Dhara, Rishita and Raavi finally make the whole prashad together and the Pandya brothers get it loaded in the truck to send it to the Somnath temple. Although Kamini and Prafulla wouldn't stay calm, they shall still do something to ruin the Pandya's joy. A major twist awaits while they are on their way with the prashad.

Also read: What! Pandya Store's Raavi aka Alice Kaushik is kidnapped find out how?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.