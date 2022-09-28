Exclusive! “It was shocking and surprising because there are a lot of similarities and uncanny things between Khanderao and Me”, actor Gaurav Amlani on his character in Punyashlok Ahilyabai

MUMBAI: Television's handsome hunk Gaurav Amlani is playing the lead role of Khande Rao in Sony TV's historical drama series Punyashlok Ahilyabai.The actor is paired opposite Aetashaa Sansgiri who plays the titular role of Ahilya Bai.

Gaurav is being lauded for his performance as Khande Rao. The actor's character in the show has seen lots of growth and the viewers are loving how his character has shaped over the months. The show recently took a leap of 8 years where we saw a lot of changes in the characters and also new characters being introduced to spice up the drama. Gaurav's career has reached new heights and he has become a household name.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to speak about the show, his character layers, his acting process, and future projects he would like to explore.

The show is really popular and is beloved by many. What do you be the special chord about the show that has struck the fans?

I think the first think that comes to my head is that anything that is done from the heart reaches out to people. Everyone from the writers, to the producers, to the creative team and the actors has put so much honesty and hardwork into creating something with pure intent that it connects with people. Also, because the subject matter of the life of Ahiliya Devi is so interesting to people.Her story has a very devout fan base and people want to know more about her. The show has quite a different flavour and there is not a historical show like this on television right now, so I think that is also what draws people to it.

Your character has been through quite the journey, it has a lot of layers. Are there any similarities between you and your character?

Yes, it was shocking and surprising because there are a lot of similarities and uncanny things between Khanderao and Gaurav as an actor. Those who know me especially my parents you know they were really surprised because sometimes they would see these similarities between me and the character, also a certain way in which I spoke, so those things really were similar. Khanderao has a certain angst and I as an individual have a different kind of angst as well, and everyone needs an outlet. So even though the reasons were different, I could channelise that into my character.

Is there a fan moment that has been memorable for you?

All my fans encounters have been really sweet and kind but this particular one stood out because a girl had a made a dairy, about me, it had all these handwritten beautiful letters, and she also sent in a lot of beautiful and meaningful gifts, she sent in a plant and so much more. But it was the love behind these long handwritten letters that just made really overwhelmed.

