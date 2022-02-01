EXCLUSIVE! 'It would be really interesting if I get a love track in the show' Mayank Arora on the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

The show has been an inspiration for family values and many love stories. From the first installation with Akshara and Naitik, the story had been ahead of its time, then came Naira and Kartik the most super hit Jodi of the show, they even have Kaira Day on their couple name. Now, with AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara, the show is reaching new heights.

Well, from the Kaira clan, the most adored character has been Kairav and post the leap, Mayank has made us fall for the character, we got in touch with the actor to know about his interests and what would the current track look like, here's what he had to share:

Kairav has always been protective of his sisters, tell us something about your bond with them and your journey so far?

It has been a great journey, Kairav has been protective of Akshu and Aaru since the beginning. Now, with the current track, he has become more protective about them. Offscreen, they are both like my siblings only, they are like my little girls on the set. We share a really adorable bond.

Kairav has been portrayed in a different shade post the leap, what are you expecting from your character?

After the leap, Kairav will be the elder brother till the end. I am satisfied with the character in every way. He is the elder son in the family, he takes care of his sisters and is also a strong pillar in the family. He is responsible, shareef, everything that an ideal brother would be. So yes, I am really happy with my character in the show.

Fans have been waiting for Kairav's love interest, what are your views?

If I get a love interest, I would surely be excited if the love track comes as there will be a lot of drama in the show with that. I am waiting for the track to surely come for a fresh story for the viewers.

