Exclusive! “It's DKP family, It can't get better than this on television. So the feeling is gratefulness”, Romiit Raaj aka Bobby of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, on being a part of the show, and music’s influence on the show!

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead, and produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

The show has a stellar ensemble cast and sees many great and popular actors play seamless roles that are pivotal throughout the story’s arc.

Actor Romiit Raaj is one such fabulous addition to the cast. Romiit is seen in the show playing the role of Bobby, a dear pal, and brother to Mohit’s character.

We have seen some amazing shades of the actor cross-platform and winning the hearts of the fans with shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi...Let's Go, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and more.

Talking about if he felt hesitation before joining the show and what he thought of the ensemble cast, he said, “Honestly, the feeling that if you ask me what's going on in my head, what's going on in my heart, the feeling is, you know, gratefulness. I am going on the set, grateful, grateful, thanking God in the morning, thanking going in on the set and, you know, thanking almighty and giving my best. Plus it's DKP family, It can't get better than this on television. So the feeling is gratefulness, no pressure at all, Believe me, the characters are so awesome, and so well written, so much research has gone behind it, so much thought behind and it behind a family that I'm handpicked by Rajan Sir. And so have the other actors as well. That's the reason why you feel that the cast is awesome right now”.

On working on a musical show again and reuniting with Mohit Malik after Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, he said, “Music is something that we can't live without. And when television gives you that opportunity you can listen to good music, which is happening now, independent music has come up in such a big way. It's great, and is created by of the best technicians, music directors, composers, writers, and singers are coming together to perform, which is such a good thing and I think that happens because of the team leader Rajan Sir, you know, he is a maverick getting everyone together. And see Mohit is a great guy, I'm very, very fond of him and we are both very focused as actors.”

Romiit Raj plays the role of Bobby on the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

