EXCLUSIVE! It's Karanvir Sharma Vs Karan V Grover to play the lead in Sandip Sikcand's next on Star Bharat

Well, we exclusively learnt that Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat, the concept and storyline are yet to be known. As per the sources, the makers are all set to reunite with Kushagre Dua as their negative lead in the show.

We had exclusively updated that Sayli Salunkhe is roped in the show as lead and she has quit Spy Bahu, while Kusshagre Dua will be playing the negative lead in the show, now the breaking is that Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's Karanvir Sharma and Udaariyaan's Karan V Grover have been shortlisted for the lead in the show. It will be interesting to see who will be the lead for the show.

