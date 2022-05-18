EXCLUSIVE! It's Karanvir Sharma Vs Karan V Grover to play the lead in Sandip Sikcand's next on Star Bharat

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat, the concept and storyline are yet to be known.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 11:07
Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Sunny aka Kushagre Dua is surely going to miss THIS from the sets of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

Well, we exclusively learnt that Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat, the concept and storyline are yet to be known. As per the sources, the makers are all set to reunite with Kushagre Dua as their negative lead in the show. 

We had exclusively updated that Sayli Salunkhe is roped in the show as lead and she has quit Spy Bahu, while Kusshagre Dua will be playing the negative lead in the show, now the breaking is that Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's Karanvir Sharma and Udaariyaan's Karan V Grover have been shortlisted for the lead in the show. It will be interesting to see who will be the lead for the show. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Campus Diaries' Aditya would surely break the image of Sunny from Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali': Kushagre Dua on his DIGITAL DEBUT with Campus Diaries

Sai Ketan Rao Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Raghav Rao Raghvi Shivangi Khedkar Sandip Sikcand Sol Productions StarPlus Star Bharat TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 11:07

Latest Video