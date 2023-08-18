Exclusive! “It's a very emotional moment because I have been wanting to work with Rajan Sir since a very, very long time”, Romiit Raaj aka Bobby of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, opens up on working with Rajan Shahi and DKP Productions

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead, and produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

The show has a stellar ensemble cast and sees many great and popular actors play seamless roles that are pivotal throughout the story’s arc.

Actor Romiit Raaj is one such fabulous addition to the cast. Romiit is seen in the show playing the role of Bobby, a dear pal and brother to Mohit’s character.

We have seen some amazing shades of the actor a cross-platform and winning the heart of the fans with shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi...Let's Go, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Amit Behl on preparing for his role in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: “I decided to play this character within a day because if I do a lot of homework and come on the set, the performance doesn't look authentic”

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about him saying yes to the show, his experience working with Rajan Shahi and DKP productions!

On working with Rajan Shahi, he said, “Firstly, it's a very emotional moment because I have been wanting to work with Rajan Sir for a very, very long time and my family. They also knew him. My mom and dad were away because my mother and father didn't come from the entertainment industry. It’s a simple family. My mother doesn’t know every top producers or directors name. But, she always asked me that. Are you going to work with Rajesh? Or who are you working with? 15 years back when he turned producer, obviously sir and I were in touch. I used to be in every function, celebration and he never forgot me. It was very nice of him, very sweet. I've always had very high regard for him.”

He further said, “ This industry is about relationship. It's my bond with Rajan Sir, and we were always in touch. There is mutual respect, love and the high regard they have for it. It was very simple. He called me to office and obviously, you know, like there have been times before when I have met him, expecting that I'll be working. But this time, when I went to meet him, I did not have any clue. I just went to meet him and when he when he offered me the show, I was like, wow, this is so cool. And he told me that Mohit and Sayli are there and they play the titular characters. There's this character, Bobby, whom they are looking for and asked me if I’d be interested. And I said, of course, Sir. I would love to be a part of the family. And for me, you know, I have always wanted to work with him and it's been 15 years in waiting. It's a long, long journey and I really cherish this moment”.

He also remiscned, and said, “As an actor. I've been doing web series outside. I've done television shows and 2 shows where I was the lead at the same time. So I used to shoot 45 days and a month out of the 30 days, remembering double shifts. Rajan Sir has seen that hard work of mine when he was directing me in media, he always encouraged me. He would nurture his team just like a parent would. So, he's a fantastic leader. You get inspired looking at him and his positive talks and his vibes. I love his entire team, whether it's Romesh, Ranjeet, Arif, Vivek. I'm very fond of all of them and very respectful towards them. So for me it was like, where am I getting into this? You know, its the DKP family. And Sir always said that, you know, whenever he found a character or a role that he thought I would be good for, he would offer it to me. So today, you know when people say that you're looking good as Bobby and that character suits you, I think I'll give full credit to Rajan Sir for casting me in this role and thinking that I would be apt in his story”.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the latest offering from DKP Productions and Star Plus starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! "There was a time when people were not recognising me" Romiit Raaj on his acting journey