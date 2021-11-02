EXCLUSIVE! 'It's a working birthday for me' Udaariyaan's Jasmin aka Isha Malviya celebrates her birthday on set

MUMBAI: Talking about Jasmine aka Isha Malviya, the gorgeous much comes from the modelling background. Udaariyaan being her debut show, Isha has already garnered a major fan following.

Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The current track of the show has got the viewers glued to their screens with Jass and Angad's grand entries in the show.

Well, the glamorous Isha will be spending her birthday on the set, we rang the beauteous to wish her and ask about her birthday plans to which she replied, " Well, I am having a working birthday today, we shot till 4 am and I was back at 11 am for the next schedule so yes there is no time for the birthday and it's fun as I am working."

Did you celebrate it on the set?

Yes, we did cut a cake and all but yes I am waiting for that apna wala celebration. So yes, this time it will be a working birthday.

Well, we are happy that Isha is spending a working birthday, and the grand celebration is that Udaariyaan completes 200 episodes today as well.

