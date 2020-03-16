EXCLUSIVE! It's a WRAP for Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na

Ziddi Dil Maane Na which was launched on a grand note last year is all set to go off-air in a few days' time. The show has wrapped up the shoot today.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 18:11
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We have seen ever since the start of the year 2022, a lot of television shows are being launched and at the same time, the ongoing shows are going off-air. 

One more show which is all set to bid adieu to the viewers is Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na. Yes, you heard it right!

We had previously exclusively updated that the makers have decided to wrap up the show. 

As per the reports, Ziddi Dil Maane Na was supposed to go off-air on 22nd May. 

However, it got an extension and now the show will go off-air on the 4th of June. 

TellyChakkar was the first one to inform you about this. 

And now, we have one more exclusive update about the show.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na star cast finally wrapped up the shoot. 

The cast and the crew shot for the last episode today.

We are sure it was a memorable journey for the entire team of the show. 

Ziddi Dil Maane Na is bankrolled by Sunshine Productions. 

It stars Kaveri Priyam, Shaalien Malhotra, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra, Prathamesh Sharma, Simple Kaul, and Aditya Deshmukh among others in pivotal roles. 

Are you going to miss the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Kaveri Priyam Shaalien Malhotra Kunal Karan Kapoor Diljot Chhabra Aditya Deshmukh Simple Kaul Prathamesh Sharma
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

