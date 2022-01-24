EXCLUSIVE! “I've visited Ajmer, to start the year on a Positive Note": Fanaa's Reem Shaikh on shooting in Jaipur

MUMBAI: Colors TV's new show Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is attracting a lot of viewers for its intriguing and thrilling storyline. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles in the show as Agasthya and Paakhi, while Akshit Sakhija also features prominently.

On 31st January, the show is set to premiere. It is a story of love, friendship, and obsession. Agasthya is the secret lover and a good friend of Pakhi in the show.

In the show, Agasthya is Pakhi's secret lover and best friend. A lot of audiences love Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's chemistry. The fans are very curious about how fate will bring them together. Are they going to stand together for each other or against one another?

Well, the show is going out to be very soon and the promotions for the show are in fully swing, the cast and makers of 'Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan', recently interacted with the media and answered a few questions about the show at a press conference.

They spoke about everything from their equation, to the character arc and TellyChakkar tea also asked a question, this time to Reem Shaikh about her experience in shooting in Jaipur which also happens to be her maternal home.

Reem recalled the times they've shot in Jaipur she said, 'I've lived in Jaipur for a few years, my mother is from Jaipur, the shooting experience was really fun and amazing, the people of Jaipur especially so nice and cooperative, and I remember the times when after the shoots we would just sit in the cold and spend time together. And I remember the pretty sunsets especially because the sunsets would be so pretty I know it's called the pink city but especially the sunsets".

Shaikh further mentioned that she also visited Ajmer Sharif to start the new year on a positive note.

'Fanaaa-Ishq Mein Marjawa' is all set to air from 31st January, and stars Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh and Askhit Sukhija.

