EXCLUSIVE! Jagtap enters Chavan Niwas for Compensation; Sai is Pregnant in StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin

Thurat cunningly blames Sai and he even calls Virat to arrest her. Even though Sai tries really hard to prove her innocence, nothing works in her favour. Bhavani stands to support Sai. The other family members stand against Sai and taunt her for the wrong medications given to Malhar.
sai-jagtap

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Sai shockingly gets accused of Malhar's murder and this puts her in a huge storm.

Sai gets framed for a patient's death who turns out to be Jagtap's relative. Virat ends up arresting Sai. Jagtap will now enter the Chavan house and ask for compensation for his cousin's death. Amid the major problems, Sai will get pregnant and she shares the news with Virat and the family. 

