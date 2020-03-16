EXCLUSIVE! Jaideep Singh bags Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

Actor Jaideep Singh is all set to enter Star Plus' show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 14:25
EXCLUSIVE! Jaideep Singh bags Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline. 

Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niharika Chouksey roped in for Boney Kapoor's next starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal

We had exclusively updated that Boy Hood Productions is coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus. 

We had earlier reported that Niharika Chouksey, Abhishek Nigam and Randeep Rai were approached for the show. 

Later, we confirmed that Niharika is finalized for this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.

Actors like Azhar J Malik and Aaryan Shah are all set to be a part of the show. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Jaideep Singh is also going to be a part of this show.

Nothing much is known about his role in the show. 

Jaideep has starred in projects like Dil Ki Suno Stories, Shubh Shagun and Rudra: The Edge of Darkness among others. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niharika Chouksey roped in for Boney Kapoor's next starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal

Niharika Chouksey Abhishek Nigam Randeep Rai Star Plus Balika Vadhu 2 Hero - Gayab Mode On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai azhar j malik Jaideep Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 14:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Pandya Store: Woah! Krish breaks all stereotypes.
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Exclusive! Jaideep Singh roped in for Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please Season 3
MUMBAI: Four More Shots Please is one of the most successful web series on the OTT platform.The series stars Sayani...
Shubhaavi Choksey encourages all the women to embrace their imperfections, says "Don't ever let your confidence go low because of your flaws"
MUMBAI :Everyone wants to look perfect and nothing is wrong with it but in order to look perfect, sometimes our flaws...
Latest Update! Mumbai Police records Ranveer Singh’s statement in connection with Nude Photoshoot for a magazine
MUMBAI: Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has recorded his statement at Mumbai's Chembur police station on Monday...
EXCLUSIVE! Aditya Singh Bundela to enter Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another latest update from the world of television. The viewers have seen so...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Stubborn! Maya determined to get Abhimanyu in her life at any cost, feels insecure by Akshara’s link
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! Mumbai Police records Ranveer Singh’s statement in connection with Nude Photoshoot for a magazine
Latest Update! Mumbai Police records Ranveer Singh’s statement in connection with Nude Photoshoot for a magazine
Latest Video