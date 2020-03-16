EXCLUSIVE! Jaideep Singh bags Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline.

Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days.

We had exclusively updated that Boy Hood Productions is coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus.

We had earlier reported that Niharika Chouksey, Abhishek Nigam and Randeep Rai were approached for the show.

Later, we confirmed that Niharika is finalized for this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.

Actors like Azhar J Malik and Aaryan Shah are all set to be a part of the show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Jaideep Singh is also going to be a part of this show.

Nothing much is known about his role in the show.

Jaideep has starred in projects like Dil Ki Suno Stories, Shubh Shagun and Rudra: The Edge of Darkness among others.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

