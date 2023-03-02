Exclusive! Jannat Zubair to collaborate with Sonakshi Sinha for a project?

Jannat is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities on television, and now there is news doing the rounds that she has signed a project with Sonakshi Sinha soon will be seen with her on television.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 14:47
MUMBAI :Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa which aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.
 
Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.


She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she nailed on the stunts and became the finalist of the show.
Post, that the actor has been on a break and hasn’t signed any project.

As per sources and a few fan pages the actress might have signed a project with Sonakshi Sinha though there is no confirmation on the same.

One of the fan clubs shared a photo of Jannat’s mother with Sonakshi Sinha on a set and since then the news is doing the rounds that she might be doing a project with her.

Well, in the past Jannat and Sonakshi have never shared screen space and if there is any truth to this news then it would be lovely to see the two together on the screen.
The fans have been missing Jannat on the screen and hopefully, soon they would be able to see it.

If there is any truth to this news then the fans would get to see Jannat back on screen.

