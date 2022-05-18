Exclusive! Janya Khandpur joins the cast of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the most loved shows on television and the show is coming back with the new season and as per sources it seems that Janya Khandpur will join the cast of the show soon.
Janya Khandpur

MUMBAI: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and now the show has shifted on the digital platform.

The show stars Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in lead roles and the audience love watching their pair.

Finally the fourth season of the show will stream on the digital platform Voot and yesterday Parth Samthaan announced this good news on social media. The actor was holding a clapboard as he kickstarted the shooting of the much-awaited show.

Parth and Niti will be reuniting once again for the 4th season where the two actors had played the role of Nandini and Manik.

Fans  loved their pair on screen and had created a #hashtag name #Manan.

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

AMAZING! Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa commence the shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaarian Season 4

As per sources, actress Janya Khandpur has joined the cast of the show where she would be playing a pivotal role.

Not much is known about her character and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Janya Khandpur is an Indian Model, YouTuber, Digital Content Creator, TikTok Star, Fashion, Lifestyle, Fitness Influencer & Blogger.

She runs an  Instagram page, where one finds posts related to the latest style trends, places to explore, product reviews and more.

Well, it will be interesting to see her on the show.

Are you excited for the new season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan ?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

AMAZING! Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa commence the shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaarian Season 4

Latest Video