EXCLUSIVE! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to fly to London to celebrate the latter's birthday amid the break-up rumors

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most adored couples of the small town.

The duo has been together for a very long time and given major couple goals.

Fans were in love with the jodi during their stint in Bigg Boss 14.

Jasmin and Aly's fans fondly refer to them as Jasly.

The duo also enjoys a massive fanbase on social media.

Well, celebrity breakup and linkup rumors are quite common.

Recently, there were several rumors about Jasmin and Aly parting ways. The reason behind their break was not disclosed.

This definitely made their fans quite upset.

However, now, we have an exciting piece of news to share with all the Jasly fans.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Jasmin and Aly are all set to head to London. Yes, you heard it right!

The duo will be going to London to celebrate Aly's birthday.

Aly's birthday falls on 25th February and the lovebirds will be celebrating it there.

Well, this definitely puts all the rumors of Jasmin and Aly's breakup to rest.

We can't wait for the lovely couple to share their London Diaries on social media soon.

