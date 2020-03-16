EXCLUSIVE! Jasmine enters Sandhu house with Naaz's help as she emotionally convinces Rupy in Colors' Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

We will get to see that Rupy will refuse to accept Jasmine as his daughter. Jasmine is deeply hurt by her father’s words and Rupy starts to leave but a little girl holds his hand. Rupy is bewildered by the girl’s actions and then the NGO owner introduces Naaz as Jasmine’s daughter. Naaz innocently asks Rupy if he is her grand dad. Jasmine introduces Rupy to his grandchild and Rupy is left stunned.

Now, the breaking news is that using Naaz's innocence she melts Rupy's heart and makes him agree to let her stay with them. This marks her entry into Sandhu's house and now she is sure to meet the Virks. What will happen when Jasmine and Tejo will come face to face after 6 years?

