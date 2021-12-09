EXCLUSIVE! 'Jasmine has never been like this, she never broke down before' Isha Malviya on Udaariyaan's shooting TRP of 3.1, her upcoming track and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustained the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

Isha Malviya aka Jasmine in Udaariyaan has showcased a major change in her character. The beauteous not only changed the perspective of the audience towards her character. We got in touch with the actress and spoke about her character, Udaariyaan receive 3.1 ratings and more. Check out what the actress had to answer:

Is the new shade affecting you personally?

Not at all, it is not affecting me personally. Since the beginning, I have kept my professional and personal separated. But according to the character and this kind of shade is very new and this being my debut show there was a lot of pressure being a psycho lover. Especially in the passport scene, where fateh burns the passport. Ankit and I had a lot of pressure on us and we are really glad that it went well and fans could relate to it.

Talking about that scene, Jasmine broke down for the first time, how draining was that?

For my character, it was very emotionally draining, Jasmine has never been like this, she never broke down. This is the very first time when someone's dreams get shattered. I wanted to put 200% to my character so I thought about how would Isha feel if her dreams shatter and her closed ones go far from her, adding those experiences enhanced my character.

You are relatively young for the character, how challenging is it?

It had been very challenging initially, Often when the directors are explaining the scene, it used to get difficult for me to understand what are they trying to say in terms of their maturity level and to match it. Everyone has been motivating me on the sets even Ravi sir and Sargun ma'am, they were always there for me while explaining even one sentence. Now that I have been essaying the character for a while it has been easier and I know what is expected from my character.

Udaariyaan takes the second position in BARC with some amazing TRPs, what makes the journey interesting for you as Jasmine?

The journey has been amazing, the team members of Udaariyaan never knew that we would go this high when the show began everybody was saying that 'Nahi ho paayega' but now looking at the journey I am really glad that we have come so much far. Udaariyaan is really close to my heart as it is the first show and it has reached such a good scale, even though Jasmine is negative but she is a part of me and the character is really close to my heart. All our hard work paid off with this amazing rating.

