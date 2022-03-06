EXCLUSIVE! Jasmine meets with a major accident; Tanya and Gurpreet pressurize Fateh to accept Jassu as his wife in Colors' Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Also read: Udaariyaan: Major Drama! Jasmine asks Fateh to marry her as they both are alone in their lives

Tanya goes to Barnala and Chachi sees her boarding the bus. At home, all of them are tensed and start searching for her. Abhiraaj searches the college but Tanya aka Tejo is nowhere to be found. Jasmine asks Fateh to go to Barnala while Tanya finally returns and bursts on Chachi for lying. Jasmine asks Tanya about her connection with Barnala but she refuses. On the other hand, Buzzo tells Fateh that Jasmine is playing a game and this makes him ponder over the condition Jasmine has kept. 

Tanya will play her last plan and emotionally convince Gurpreet to accept Jasmine as their daughter-in-law but as Fateh's wife so that Amrik's kid stays in the family. Gurpreet and the Virks find Tanya's condition logical but will Fateh agree to this? 

Now the breaking news is that Jasmine will have a tragic fall and shall be rushed to the hospital where the doctor reveals that she is fine but not the baby, on the other hand, Tanya and Gurpreet pressurize Fateh to get married to Jasmine and bring Amrik's last memory in the house or else Jasmine will abort it

Also read: Wedding Blossoms! Udaariyaan fame Karan V Grover to exchange wedding vows with his lady love on THIS date

 

Latest Video