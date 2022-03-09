EXCLUSIVE! 'Jasmine is like my younger sister' Nandani Tiwary gets candid about her bond with co-stars, preparing for her character in Udaariyaan and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

In an exclusive conversation with Sheely aka Nandani Tiwary, we asked her about her preparations for the character, bonding with the cast and more. Check out what she had to share:

Did you do any preparations for the character?

I loved Punjabis and I was keen on doing something like this. I did a lot of research to understand the character and the language. She is extra energetic. I am still watching a show for reference to understand the personality.

Is there any Punjabi word that you love pronouncing?

Sheely has a takiakalam, it's 'Phitte Muh', Punjabis have these really cute slangs that they use. Everyone on the set is Punjabi so I try to understand what are they speaking and nod here and there so that they don't come to know that I don't understand.

How has the bond been with everyone on the set?

It has been great, they are all so sweet and adorable, especially the Sandhus and Tejo. Jasmine is also so cute, she is exactly like my younger sister and they never made me feel like a new member. All of them made me comfortable on the sets.

