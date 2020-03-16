EXCLUSIVE! Jasmine weaves a devious plan in Abhiraaj's wedding against Tejo

Fateh intervenes and takes her away. He stops the media from taking pictures of her. Jasmine succeeds in her first plan, but she has yet another plan to send her back to the mental asylum as she doesn't want her to come back to Fateh's life anymore. 

Jasmine

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Also read: Udaariyaan: OMG! Tejo falls in Jasmine’s trap, screams for Fateh’s help

After the major scene on the ground, we see that Taiji also takes Jasmine's side and agrees that Tejo should not be taken out but kept at home. She later joins hands with Jasmine and tells her that she would do anything to help her get Fateh, will their plan get succeeded? 

Gurpreet decides to ask Fateh to stay away from Tejo but Fateh takes a stand for her and reveals that he will only stay with Tejo and become like her till she doesn't get cured. What will happen now? Tejo and Fateh will rekindle their romance as they fly a kite together under a clear blue sky. Fateh will write I Love You on the kite and Tejo will say these words to which Fateh will say I Love You too and then they fly their kite in the sky so that their love blooms.

In the upcoming episode, Jasmine will now plan to leave a scar in Tejo's memory amid Abhiraaj's wedding preparations. She doesn't want Tejo to remember her past and get her memory back so now she will decide to shock her with the past that would leave her shattered and scared than before. What do you think will happen next? 

Also read: Oh No! Isha Malviya aka Jasmine gets injured on the sets of Udaariyan

 

Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Ankit Gupta Isha Malviya Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Abhishek Kumar Chetna Singh Udaariyaan Colors tv TellyChakkar Lokesh Batta Karan V Grover
