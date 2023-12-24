Exclusive! Jaspreet Kaur Chhabra roped in for Star Plus' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on television today. The Star Plus show narrates the tale of Vandana and Kunal and how they get married for Tara.

Soon the viewers will witness Vandana's grih pravesh where Tara will welcome her to the Malhotra house. Vandana will also be seen calling her daughter.

We also reported that Rupali Ganguly will be seen in one of the episodes as a part of an integration episode.

Now, according to a fresh update actress Jaspreet Kaur Chhabra has joined the cast of the show. She will be seen playing a significant role in the show.

She has been seen in shows like Patiala Babes and Maharani in the past.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Bollywood movies and OTT projects.

