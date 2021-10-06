EXCLUSIVE! Jass aka Lokesh Bhatta to RE-ENTER Colors' Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustaining the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

Also read: BREAKING! Udaariyaan: Jasmin reaches the TRUTH about Candy's relation with Virks; will she expose Tejo?

We exclusively updated about Jasmin gets suspicious of Candy's relation with Virks, she tries confronting Tejo but falls on the face as Tejo refuses to reveal anything about it. Jasmin heads out on a mission to find out the truth and now while they are celebrating Candy's entry into their family, Jasmin finally comes to know that Candy is Simran's son but while she leaves from the place, Tejo, Buzzo and Simran see her. Will she reveal the truth to the family?

Now, Tellychakkar learnt that Jass aka Lokesh Bhatta who played the character of Tejo's run away husband is all set to re-enter the show. It is surely going to be interesting to see what will Lokesh's re-entry bring for Tejo and Fateh, is this Jasmin's plan or something else.

The show is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Devirosh Films and airs on Colors. It stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Isha Malviya.

