EXCLUSIVE! Jaswinder Kaur all set to enter Colors' Choti Sardaarrni

Colors' show Chhoti Sardaarrni is one of the most popular and watched drama series on the small screens.

The show stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi in the lead roles.

Choti Sardaarrni had witnessed a leap a few months ago with new actors joining.

And now, the show is all set to witness another entry.

Actress Jaswinder Kaur is all set to be seen in Choti Sarrdaarni.

The actress will be seen playing the role of Khushi in the show.

