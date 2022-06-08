Exclusive! Jaswir Kaur locked for Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq

The show will see actor talented actress Jaswir Kaur who will be making an entry soon. 

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 
 
A lot of twists and turns are taking place in various shows these days. 
 
The makers are constantly introducing new entries in every show to spice up the drama. 
 
Well, Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq which was launched a few months ago is loved by the viewers. 
 
Gud Se Meetha Ishq stars Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles. 
 
The show had recently witnessed actor Shantanu Monga's entry which spiced up the drama. 
 
And now, Gud Se Meetha Ishq is gearing up for a new entry soon. 
 
The show will see actress Jaswir Kaur who will be making an entry soon. 
 
Nothing much is known about Jaswir's  character yet. 
 
Jaswir is a well-known actress of the small screens and is known for her performances in shows like Anupamaa, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among others.
 
How excited are you for Jaswir's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.
 
Casting director Shubham Singh has done casting for the show.
 
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 
 
