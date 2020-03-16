EXCLUSIVE! Jatin Shah on playing a positive role in Appnapan: I have usually played grey shades and negative roles, so I am currently loving my role in this show

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Jatin Shah who has been a part of several hit TV shows in his long career span is once again back in action with his latest show.

The actor has bagged a pivotal role in Sony TV's show Appnapan Badalte Rishton Ka.

Jatin is seen playing the role of Ranbir who is Pallavi's best friend.

The handsome hunk has recently entered the show and the viewers are in love with Jatin's character.

How was it to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor once again with Appnapan?

Balaji Telefilms is like a family to me. I started off my career with Ekta Kapoor's show. I did shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasturi and many more. I also got two awards for my negative roles in my shows. Whenever I get a call from Balaji, I don't think. I got many offers from other shows as well. But I have worked with this production house a lot, so I know all of them. It is like a family to me. It feels good to work. I have done my first ever scene with Cezanne Khan in Kasauti.

Tell us something about your character.

I am playing a very positive role in the show as of now. I am a very strong pillar in Pallavi's life. Recently, it was shown that I have feelings for her. So, currently, Cezanne, Rajshree and I are playing central characters in the show. The viewers will get to see what's happening between the three of us in the show in the upcoming episodes.

How has been your experience playing this character?

I have played grey shade, negative and then some positive roles in Balaji shows. The production usually casts me for negative roles. This has been the pattern. I loved to play both negative and positive roles. Whenever you play a negative role, you get to explore more, I have done very less positive roles. But whatever I am playing right now, I am loving it.

