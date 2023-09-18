EXCLUSIVE! Jay Soni addresses rumours of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai taking a leap, reveals he is not in touch with the cast, shares about enjoying family time post his exit from the show and much more

Jay Soni's character Abhinav Sharma became a household name ever since it was introduced in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has made an exit from the show a few weeks ago and is currently enjoying some family time.
Jay Soni

MUMBAI:   It's been days since Jay Soni made an exit from Star Plus'  popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The actor who entered the show a few months ago won everyone's heart with his amazing performance. 

Jay portrayed the role of Abhinav Sharma in the drama series and was paired opposite Pranali Rathod aka Akshara. 

The ardent viewers are missing Jay's presence in the show ever since he has made an exit. 

While Jay has not announced any project yet after his exit from Yeh Rishta, we got an exclusive chance to interact with him where he got candid about a lot of things. 

When asked if he can recall and relate any qualities of Abhinav to him in real life, Jay said, ''An actor can always relate to its character at some level. There was a little bit of Jay in Abhinav's character. Abhinav and Jay both are very protective about their families. I am very caring and loving. Although I am not very much understanding, nor do I have that kind of patience. So, many things are similar between Abhinav and Jay.''

Spilling beans on trolling that he faced while he was playing Abhinav's character, Jay said, ''Before this, I have never faced trolling. Honestly, I didn't pay attention to all that because I was not there to look into all this. I was there to do my job as an actor. My only aim was that the writer, director, producer should be happy and the viewers should be happy. It's okay if I get trolled as I can't please everyone. And one should not even try to do that. If I had given too much attention to the trolls, I wouldn't have played Abhinav so well on-screen. I wouldn't be able to concentrate.''

He added, ''It's okay if people criticise me for my acting, all I can do is improve my performance. I can't do anything about that. It's their opinion and I am okay with it.''

Lastly, when asked if he is in touch with anyone from the cast, he said, ''I am not in touch with anyone as of now. I am spending time with my family. I don't know what's going on in the show. I have heard about the leap happening but I don't know who is quitting.''

