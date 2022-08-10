Exclusive! Jay Soni of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens up about playing Abhinav, AkshNav fans and his acting process, and more, saying “Sometimes, I take Abhinav home with me because morning to night I am in that character”!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on your screens. The current track is about Abhir’s illness.

Jay Soni plays the role of Abhinav on the show and his performance has been celebrated by the audiences a lot.

The prominent actor has been a part of shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Sasural Genda Phool, and Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki. He was also a contestant on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 7.

In a candid conversation with TellyChakkar, he opened up about Akshnav, his character, and his acting process.

Like many fandoms, AkshNav has taken on a life of its own, what is your reaction to that?

First of all, it's all the love that is coming in, and it's a love story of you know, where there is respect, there is love, there is understanding and people are liking that.

And it's good when they appreciate it and criticize it, So it's okay because It's all in good faith. It's a very mature kind of love story. It's not a love story that is born out of necessity. Abhinav was there for Akshara first and foremost as a friend.

Do you think in the future maybe because we see already Abimanyu and Abhir become close there somewhere, this could turn out into a jealousy factor in the future for Abhinav?

It can happen. Yeah, as you said, it's natural if it comes, and to what extent it will come, and we don't know as of now. But I don’t think it will be jealousy per se, but that his love is getting divided and he is not jealous or insecure, but rather that his share of love is going away, If Abhir loves his real father, it is not a problem for Abhiav. But he is scared that his share will not go away. He always says 'Baaki toh Mahadev ke upar Choda Hai, whatever he does will be correct only". In the end, he never forces anyone. to be with him, because you can't force someone to love you, he always leaves it up to God.

As an actor how do you show vulnerability and decide what moments and small details to capture, what is your process like?

The thing is it's in the small details, the small nuances, and if as an actor I can catch those they come across as so big in front of the camera. And to the audiences but it is very noticeable. I believe that if I can feel the pain when I go with the flow if I feel like crying then I do it, I get very involved, and I get messages about if I am like that in real life as well. Sometimes, I take Abhinav home with me, because morning to night I am in that character. And I feel like if I have to get deep into the character of Abhinav to get what is his feeling, his way of thinking, what are his thoughts then that works for me sometimes he does things like holding the doctor's collar and he is a common man but when it comes to saving his child, his family, he will do that.

