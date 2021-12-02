EXCLUSIVE! Jay Soni on reprising Ishaan's role in Sasuraal Genda Phool 2: As an actor, I am giving something to the audience which is full of positivity, opens up on his rapport with Shagun Sharma and much more

MUMBAI: The much-awaited season of Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 is just a few days away from its release.

The excitement among the viewers is quite high and so are the expectations as the first season was a huge hit.

The viewers are hoping for some amazing entertainment from the show's star cast.

Fans are in awe seeing television favourite cute and handsome actor Jay Soni back as Ishaan Kashyap.

Jay will be reprising the role once again in this season and we can't keep calm.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jay who spoke in length about the show and much more.

Excitement for the show and viewers' reaction...

I am very excited, I am very nervous and I get anxious as well. Honestly, I can't wait for the audience to watch it because as an actor, I am giving something to the audience which is full of positivity. There is no negativity in the show at all. The show is about the Kashyap family and how they live together.

I get a lot of messages from the viewers often and they tell me how they are able to relate to the characters of the show. I still get messages now and some boys say that even their families are pressurizing them to get married. They relate to the characters so much. When I all these messages I feel so good that I am a part of such a show which is so relatable to the viewers. It is a very fun and family entertainer.

New season, new expectations...

The flavour and the essence of the show will remain the same. Some things have been changed. Ishaan is seen a little different this time. Some new characters will be a part of the show this time. Interesting things will happen. I am quite enjoying playing Ishaan this time as well. It will be interesting to see how the family react to the new person in my life.

Ishaan is still sheepish like before but he doesn't show it in front of the family as Suhana had told him to be extremely happy and always be confident. Suhana had told Ishaan to be presentable and live life to the fullest.

He is the same Ishaan from his heart even now.

Rapport with Shagun Sharma...

Honestly, we are continuously working on it. I feel Shagun is the same as Titli which is her on-screen character in the show. She is very open to giving and taking creative opinions. It is very important for any co-stars to have the chemistry that creates magic on-screen. Shagun is very hardworking and extremely excited and happy about her work. She is always ready for everything. When your co-star shows so much dedication, it feels good and I also feel motivated to give my best.

Titli is one next-level thief. She steals Ishaan's wallet in the first meeting itself. Ishaan is completely different from her. The chemistry will be quite different as they are poles apart. But as we say opposites attract and that's the case in our on-screen jodi.

Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 will hit the small screens from 7th December on Star Bharat at 8 PM.

