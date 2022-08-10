Exclusive! Jay Soni’s charcter Abhinav to exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soon? Here’s what the actor has to say!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on your screens. The current track is about Abhir’s illness.

Jay Soni plays the role of Abhinav on the show and his performance has been celebrated by the audiences a lot.

Prominent actor has been a part of shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Sasural Genda Phool, and Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki. He was also a contestant on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 7.

Jay’s performance in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Abhinav has been loved by fans but recently there have speculations about Jay leaving the show and that is because AbhiRa that is Abhimanyu and Akshara might be getting close and especially the way the track is headed, fans are speculating that Jay might be leaving the show soon.

There has been no confirmation to this by anyone, so we reached out to Jay Soni for calrity on the same, when he assured us and said, “To be honest, I am not aware of any of this, I have not been given intimation as well, do I don’t know where the reports are coming from. The track is very much on and I am continuously shooting for the show as well”.

Well, Jay has clared the speculations for now for sure and fans of the actor and the show will be very happy to know so.

