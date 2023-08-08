EXCLUSIVE! Jay Soni's journey on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai comes to an END, the actor shoots for the last episode today

Jay Soni is shooting for the last episode in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Jay Soni

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens. 

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod who play the lead roles are being loved for their performance.

Fans fondly refer to them as AbhiRa. 

Well, apart from them, the makers had introduced another important character in the show a few months ago. 

Actor Jay Soni joined the show's star cast who played the role of Abhinav Sharma.

He was paired opposite Pranali aka Akshara in the show. 

The show's storyline got a boost with Jay's entry and the viewers were loving it. 

Ever since there has been the news of Jay making an exit from the show, the ardent viewers are very upset as they are going to miss him a lot. 

Well, everyone from the actors to the show's producer Rajan Shahi has praised Jay for his performance. 

And now, finally the day has come as Jay has wrapped up the shoot. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that today is the last day of Jay on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

It will be celebrated in a much grand way and Jay will be given a beautiful farewell. 

Well, we are surely going to miss Jay aka Abhinav in the show. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

About Author

