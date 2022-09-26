Exclusive! Jennifer Winget roped in for a Vishal Bhardwaj movie

MUMBAI : Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor and is now an established star.

She was a part of many serials but became a household name after she had essayed the role of Kumud in Saraswatichandra, which was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress won a lot of awards for her performance.

In 2016, the actress portrayed Maya in Beyhadh, which was a huge success when it came to the TRP ratings. Beyhadh was based on the obsession with love, whereas Beyhadh 2 was based on the obsession with hatred. The actress's performance was highly appreciated.

Today, she is a superstar on television, and many actresses admire her work and are her fans.

Since Beyhadh season 2 went off – air the actress hasn’t been part of any show but was seen in the web series Code M.

As per sources, Jennifer Winget has bags a Vishal Bhardwaj movie and this would be her second Bollywood movie as the actress had debuted earlier in the movie Phir Se alongside director Kunal Kapoor.

Not much is known about her character in the movie but she would be playing a pivotal role.

The actor hadn’t yet been signed for the movie and soon we promise to bring you more news regarding the same.

Jennifer has a massive fan following and her fans miss watching her on screen.

