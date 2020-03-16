EXCLUSIVE! Jeny Ashish Jethwa to enter Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan post leap

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have been at the forefront of giving all the latest updates about your favourite TV shows.

Colors TV has recently rolled out a new show titled Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan starring Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam, and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles.

The show has worked wonders ever since the beginning.

Reem, Zain, and Akshit's performances are loved by the viewers.

ALSO READ: OMG!! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan: Paakhi catches Agasthaya doing this! His Reaction is Priceless!

The show has witnessed a lot of new entries as the story progresses.

And now, as the show is all set for a leap, the makers are set to introduce a lot of new characters.

We have an exclusive update that actress Jeny Ashish Jethwa is all set to enter the show post leap.

Nothing much is known about Jeny's character yet.

Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a spin-off of Ishq Mein Marjawan is a thriller love story and succeeded in impressing the audiences all time.

It is the love triangle of Agastya, Ishan, and Pakhi and their approaches to getting their love.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG!! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan: Agasthaya's new look after being Heartbroken will Shock you!