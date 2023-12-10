Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 to replace The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV; is this the end to TKSS? Read on to know more

Sony TV will be now airing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 on the time slot of The Kapil Sharma Show. The popular dance reality show was initially aired on Colors for the past 10 seasons.
Jhalak

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another one interesting update from the world of entertainment.

The viewers have been entertained with so many amazing fiction and non-fiction shows on this channel.

We already know that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa which aired on Colors for the past 10 seasons is now going to be airing on Sony TV.

This is one exciting news for all the ardent viewers of Sony TV. 

Also read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Aamir Ali and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat to participate in the show?

Tellychakkar has an exclusive update that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be taking The Kapil Sharma Show's time slot.

We all know that The Kapil Sharma Show has gone on a seasonal break for several months now.

Well, this does not mean that TKSS not return to small screens.

We have an exclusive update that The Kapil Sharma Show will go digital now.

How excited are you for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Also read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OMG! Check out the shocking reason why Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul are not part of the current season

