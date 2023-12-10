Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 to replace The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV; is this the end to TKSS? Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another one interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We already know that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa which aired on Colors for the past 10 seasons is now going to be airing on Sony TV.

This is one exciting news for all the ardent viewers of Sony TV.

Tellychakkar has an exclusive update that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be taking The Kapil Sharma Show's time slot.

We all know that The Kapil Sharma Show has gone on a seasonal break for several months now.

Well, this does not mean that TKSS not return to small screens.

We have an exclusive update that The Kapil Sharma Show will go digital now.

