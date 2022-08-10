Exclusive! Jhumma Mitra, Prince Dhiman, and Phool Singh roped in for LSD Film’s Next for Zee TV!

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 10:01
Jhumma Mitra, Prince Dhiman

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Zee TV which has been entertaining viewers with shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi among others is now gearing up for a new show. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Parineeta Borthakur and Sandeep Sachdeva roped in for LSD Films' upcoming show for Zee TV

And as per reports, it is going to be produced by LSD Films.

LSD Films has produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan, Bahu Begum, Ek Deewana Tha, and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri among others. 

TellyChakkar has more exclusive updates from the show.

As per sources actors, Jhumma Mitra, Prince Dhiman, and Phool Singh have been roped in for the show.

We previously gave you the update that Sanjay Swaraj, Parineeta Borthakur, and Sandeep Sachdeva have been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about the plot or who will be playing the lead, but fans are excited because LSD is known for coming up with very interesting shows. 

Are you excited to watch the new show from LSD films?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

LSD Films Zee TV Jhumma Mitra Prince Dhiman Phool Singh
