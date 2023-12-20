Exclusive: Jihan Hodar, Mridul Sinha, Hariti Joshi and child artist Roneisha Sharma come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next for Star Plus

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey have been roped in to play the titular roles in this project.
Jihan Hodar, Mridul Sinha, Hariti Joshi

MUMBAI: It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!

There are some extremely new and engaging shows which are in the making and with the way the newer concepts are being launched we are sure that the future projects will have something out of the box and unique to offer to its audience.

Production houses and writers are working extremely hard to bring to the audience something which they have never seen before. (Also Read:Exclusive! Scam 1992 actor Ramakant Dayma and south actress Reema Vohra roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions next on Sony TV)

Shashi Sumeet Productions is all set to launch a new television show on Star Plus.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey have been roped in to play the titular roles. Well, we now have a fresh update from the show.

According to sources, Jihan Hodar, Mridul Sinha, Hariti Joshi and child artist Roneisha Sharma have been roped in for the show.

Jihan has earlier been seen in Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, a thriller series on Zee5 while Mridul has been a part of television shows such as Kaali-Ek Punar Avatar and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Hariti is a digital creator and an influencer and Roneisha has been seen in Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar in the past.

Shashi Sumit productions has some very popular shows such as Sajan Ghar Jana Hai, Barrister Babu, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Ae Mere Humsafar and many other shows and its kitty. (Also Read: Exclusive! Choti Sarrdarani’s Nirbhay Thakur bags Shashi Sumeet Production’s Next for Colors opposite Shagun Pandey! )

Stay tuned to this space for more updates from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. 

Latest Video
