EXCLUSIVE! Jijaji Chhat Par Hai fame Soma Rathod BAGS Dashami Creations' upcoming show for Colors

Colors is gearing up for new shows in the upcoming months. Popular production house Dashami creations is all set to come up with a new show soon. 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly kept our ardent viewers updated about all the latest happenings in the television world. 

With the year 2022 completing 6 months, a lot of TV shows went off-air and new shows are launched in the span of several weeks. 

A lot of new channels are launching several new shows in the upcoming months. 
The new show's title is yet to be revealed.

We exclusively updated that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Adish Vaidya is most likely to play the lead in the show. Further details are yet to be disclosed. 

We also reported that Rakshabandhan actor Farman Haider is roped in the show as the lead. Further details are yet to be disclosed. 

And now, we have a new name added to the show's star cast. 

It is none other than actress Soma Rathod. Yes, you heard it right!

The actress will be portraying a pivotal role in the show. However, not many details about Soma's character are revealed yet. 

Soma is known for her performances in shows like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, and Pyaar Mein Thoda Twist among others.

Dashami Creations is currently bankrolling shows like Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, among others.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

