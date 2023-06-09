Exclusive! Jijaji Chhat Par Koii Hai fame Vipin Heero to replace Late Deepesh Bhan in May I Come in Madam 2

Many shows are being launched these days with different concepts and interesting storylines.
Vipin Heero

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Sequels and reboots have become all the rage, with most popular shows coming up with a season 2.

May I Come in Madam Season one was a very successful show and it aired on Life Ok, the channel has since been shelved out and the makers of the show have decided to come up with Season 2 that will air on Star Bharat.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update!

As per sources, actor and singer Vipin Heero has been roped for the show and not just that, he will taking over the character played by the Late Deepesh Bhan, who was beloved for his role in the show.

Fans of the actor will definitely miss him and it will be interesting to see Vipin’s take on the same. 

Vipin is a known singer, lyricist and actor who has been featured in projects like  Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy (2019) and Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai (2021).

The show is produced by Binaifer Kohli  and  Sanjay Kohli under the banner of Edit II . The company has produced successful shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, FIR, Jijaji Chhat per hai, Family No 1 etc.

Are you excited to see another season of May I Come In Madam?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

