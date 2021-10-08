EXCLUSIVE: Jiten Lalwani to be seen in Sasural Genda Phool 2!

MUMBAI: Jiten Lalwani is a powerhouse of talent.

He has been seen in a plethora of interesting projects and yet again, he has geared up to explore the digital space. We already reported that Jiten has been roped in to feature in two interesting web projects – Whistle Blowers for SonyLIV and The Hox on Disney+Hotstar.

While Whistleblowers is a medical scam drama, The Hox is about a team of the best cadets from the fields of navy, army and the air force fighting for the security of the nation. The entire unit and production team is geared up to present some real locations shoots and for the same some very popular names have been associated with the cast.

We all are aware that Sasural Genda Phool is coming with a season 2. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jiten Lalwani to feature in SonyLIV’s Whistleblower!

The show starred Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna in the lead roles where Suhana and Ishaan's parents decide to get them married to each other. However, because of their difference in backgrounds, it takes time for them to adjust to each other.

The show went on to become a major hit, the makers have rolled out another season and Jay Soni will be seen in this season as well. It is speculated that Ragini is not on board for the projects as she has other commitments. Along with that, Jiten Lalwani has also been retained in the show.

