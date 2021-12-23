EXCLUSIVE! Jiten Lalwani on being a part of Sasuraal Genda Phool 2: It has been a pleasurable journey then and now, shares about Ragini Khanna not being a part, says, "I definitely pray for her to join the show"

MUMBAI: With a lot of new shows rolling out in the upcoming days, the viewers can't contain their excitement as there is a wholesome of entertainment awaiting them.

A lot of television shows have come up with season 2. And this has now become a trend in the television industry.

Sasural Simar Ka 2, Pratigya 2. Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hain, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shilpa Gandhi and Ashwini Shukla bags Star Bharat's Sasural Genda Phool 2

And now, the small screens have witnessed another rocking season of the popular show Sasuraal Genda Phool.

The show has hit the small screens a few days back and it is receiving a great response from the fans.

The makers have retained the original star cast but the viewers will also see some new faces as some actors won't be reprising their roles.

Jiten Lalwani who earlier played the role of Inder is once again back with the same character in the new season.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jiten who spoke in length about the show, his character and much more.

What is your take on the show getting a great response from the fans for this season?

I thank the fans for the same. It was a pleasurable journey before and now as well. There is some kind of a bond that is already there. There is a connection that is already there with the fans. So, if they have loved this season, it is so sweet of them. I really would like to play thanks to them.

You have played Inder's character before and now playing it once again. What kind of changes have you seen?

The character has not changed. Only he has become very mature. But he has still a very similar equation with Ishaan. Inder still cares for him, he wants him to be happy and wants him to move forward in life. So, we have skipped the part where he must have gone through some tough time and the entire family would have seen the tragedy happening. The whole idea here is to move on and that's why we have started it on a very lighter mode. We have started with the story almost after 5 years. We all want him to move on and maybe that's why we all are too pushy right now.

Ragini Khanna is not a part of this season. How much are you missing her?

Of course, we all miss Ragini every day. We all used to have food together every day while shooting for the previous season. She is being missed. We all would have loved it if Ragini would have been a part of this show. But it's not that Ragini wasn't approached for the show. The makers had first approached Ragini for this season. But then what happened after that is best known to them. No one has ever discussed it. Later, we all came to know that Ragini is not a part of the show and we all were shocked just like fans were. It is not that we wanted this show without Ragini. We all wanted this show very much with Ragini. But the show must go on.

But in case if there are some changes in the story that marks Ragini's comeback, we all will be equally happy. I definitely pray for her to join the show.

Well said, Jiten!

Jiten was earlier paired with Bhairavi Raichura and now he is seen with Richa Sony Sumbhaniya who is playing Rajni's character.

The show hit the small screens on 7th December onwards at 8 PM.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.