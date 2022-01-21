EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara on his absence from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Even I am waiting to get back in the show but whenever there is a need Sunny's character will definitely be there

MUMBAI: Jitendra Bohara is currently seen as Karan in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa.

The actor recently made an entry in the show and the viewers are loving him for his amazing performance.

Jitendra's character is quite different from what we have seen him doing before.

Apart from Kaamnaa, Jitendra also proved his acting skills in another Star Plus' popular and top-rated show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

The actor is seen playing the role of Sunny who is the show's lead Neil Bhatt aka Virat's best friend.

Jitendra has had an on and off track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

The actor's presence from the Star Plus' show is being dearly missed by the viewers.

While we are enjoying his presence in Kaamnaa these days.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jitendra who spoke about working in both Kaamnaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara on bagging Sony TV's Kaamnaa: This is the first time I am not shown single in the show and I am loving it

Absence of Sunny's track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein...

I am myself waiting for my track to come to the show. I am getting lots of messages from the fans on daily basis about the same. One of my fans had messaged me and asked me to go to Virat and help him as he needs me. But the makers are going as per the storyline, so, even I am waiting for it. But whenever they will need Sunny, I will always be there for them. Even I am feeling that there is no one with Virat.

Views on Kaamnaa...

The owner of the Kapoor industry is using me as bait to catch hold of Akanksha. The leads of the show are currently having a face-off. The Kapoors want to break Akanksha's family. Karan is the bait and they have hired me to extract all the information. I am only seeing the good side of the Kapoor industry. Vaibhav Kapoor is using me to get back to my sister.

Response from the fans...

Whatever scenes I am doing in Kaamnaa is not completely negative. He is a very innocent man. It has some grey shades. Karan knows how to make use of the opportunity but he is not negative towards Akanksha as she is his sister. Karan is not aware that unknowingly, he is helping Vaibhav.

However, people are loving some fun-loving scenes that I have with my wife Bubbly. I and my wife Bubbly are a fun element in the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Akanksha to leave Manav and move in with Vaibhav Kapoor in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa