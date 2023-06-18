EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara opens up on his journey in Imlie, says he would love his character to turn positive someday, opens up on fans' reaction and much more

Jitendra Bohara who plays the role of Akash opens up on his journey in Star Plus' show Imlie.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 11:06
MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Imlie is working wonders ever since it took a leap and the makers introduced season 2 with a whole new star cast.

Imlie stars Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Kunal Vohra in the lead roles.

Apart from that, the show has an amazing supporting star cast.

One of them is Jitendra Bohara who plays the role of Akash in the show.

Jitendra is seen as a grey-shade character and the viewers are in love with her amazing performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jitendra who spoke about his journey in the show and much more.

ALSO READ:  Imlie: OMG! Destiny brings Imlie and Atharva closer to one another

How has your character shaped up till now in the show?

There are no major changes that have happened to my character. Before the leap, Akash was a bit immature but now he has become more serious. However, there is a comical touch between my and Kia's scenes. I really love this. Otherwise, my character's motive is very clear. I am not a good person and eyeing the entire property.

What kind of comments do you see on social media?

A lot of fans tag me for all the scenes I do with Kia. There is nothing negative that I have seen till now. They find us a cute couple. I haven't got any negative comments from fans.

Any change that you would like to see in your character?

Well, if it was up to me, I would love it if my character Akash turns positive someday. I would love to play on a positive change. Now that there is a kid in the family, I would want my character to become a nice person as I can't be bad towards a kid.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:Exclusive Spoiler! Imlie: The new entry to bring in a lot of twists in the show

 

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

