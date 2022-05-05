EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara opens up on his track in Kaamnaa and GHKKPM, says he is looking for new opportunities, and more

MUMBAI: Actor Jitendra Bohara is presently seen playing the role of Karan in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa.

He had made an entry into the show a few months ago and the viewers are loving him for his amazing performance.

Jitendra's character is quite different from what we have seen him doing before.

Apart from Kaamnaa, Jitendra also proved his acting skills in another Star Plus’ popular and top-rated show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

The actor is seen playing the role of Sunny who is the show's lead Neil Bhatt aka Virat's best friend.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kaamnaa fame Chandni Sharma on her experience so far in showbiz: You have to keep working hard and when the time comes, you will get what you deserve

While we saw Jitendra in the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Virat and Sai's wedding celebrations were going on, the viewers are missing his presence in Kaamnaa.

Karan's character who had landed up in jail has finally come out and the viewers are eager to know what will happen next.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jitendra who spoke about his track in Kaamnaa and much more.

What holds for Karan's character in the show's future track?

Even I have no clue about it. I shot for very few days for the show last month. I had a word with the concerned team but they said that they don't have much idea about how my character will shape up as the show's storyline is changing repetitively. Meanwhile, I was busy with Ghum with back-to-back sequences. I also got a good break from Kaamnaa. But now, I am praying that Karan's character is shown back in the show soon.

Along with working in Kaamnaa and GHKKPM, are you looking for new opportunities? How challenging is it for you?

Yes, I am definitely looking out for new projects as I have been on and off-track in both shows. This phase is very challenging. I am approaching many production houses. I have to keep working as I can't take breaks. In the last 10 years, I have done all kinds of roles in various projects. I feel I have proved myself as a good actor. A break from work is good when you take it off your own will.

What do you have to say about Sunny's track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Sunny's track is going great and with Virat and Sai's wedding that recently happened in the show, I guess Sunny is the only bachelor left. If the creative team feels that Sunny should also get a proper track where he is shown getting married, that might happen one fine day. It will be a great honour for me.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: WHAT! Vaibhav hires a man and wants Akansha to be crazy about him in Sony TV’s Kaamnaa