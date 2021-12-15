EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Nokewal opens up on playing Sid's character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, shares about the bond with the star cast, says, "Whatever you see in social media is how we all are in real life"

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story.

The viewers are left at the edge of the seat with the interesting track that has been currently seen in the show.

We all know that Shubham and Sid have joined hands to take over Ram's business and also separate him from Priya.

Meanwhile, Sid is now involved with Sandy that has brought a huge twist in the story.

A lot has been happening and the viewers are waiting to see how the further story unfolds.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jitendra Nokewal who portrays the role of Sid in the show.

Jitendra spoke in length about his character and much more.

What can the viewers expect from Sid's character?

Sid is a brat and lives his life aimlessly. But at the same time, he would do whatever his brother Shashi will tell him. Sid is a nice person but he is just messed up in his head. He is not just a family person he will also do anything for friendship. But if someone double-crosses Sid, that person will be in a mess. That's the new layer of Sid opening up.

How is Sid's character relatable to you in real life?

If I have to randomly pick certain quality then I can just say that he is someone who doesn't really care much about what the world is thinking. He just wants to do what he wants to do. Sid does it first and then he thinks if it was right or wrong. He is a free will boy. Something similar happens with me as well in my life. If I want to do something, I'll just do it. Then sometimes, I have to regret that.

Tell us about your experience with the show's star cast.

Luckily, we have such great artists around us. So, someone like me is gaining learning experience every day, but apart from that, the seniors make you feel so included in the group. I never feel left out and I am constantly having fun. We have lunch together and we keep making fun reels. It's not just us but even Nakuul and Disha join us for all this fun.

Sometimes our director also gets a little bit mad with our craziness on the set. He will be like, "Please let me do my work first and then you guys can continue having fun" (Laughs). He wouldn't get angry as such.

Whatever you see in reels is basically we all are together. On-screen we are all hating each other.

Jitendra has previously done shows like Parvarrish Season 2, Vani Rani, among others.

