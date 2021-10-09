EXCLUSIVE! Jiva and Shiva of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin aka Yogendra Vikram Singh and Neil Bhatt REVEAL what Navratri means to them

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the most adored show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

We got in touch with the Jiva and Shiva aka Yogendra Verma and Neil Bhatt and asked them about their favourite memories of Navratri and how they plan to celebrate the festival this year. Check out what the actors had to say.

What is that one ritual that you follow every Navratri? What is your fondest memory of celebrating Navratri?

Neil: There’s no particular ritual that we follow except that at 7 PM in the evening, we do an aarti of Ma Jagdamba.

Yogendra: I have always been inspired by the ladies or 'devis' of my home that is my mother, my sister, and my aunts, I see them as the eternal strength in terms of tolerance and wisdom. They have always supported, motivated, and inspired me. As human beings, we must respect everyone regardless of gender. My sisters, mom, and everyone keep a fast on all nine days. It has been a ritual that we have been following since my childhood, like lighting the lamp every evening and doing aarti together. I used to love singing the aarti. I used to be the first one to sing it with all my heart.

What significance does the festival hold in your life?

Neil: For me, personally, I’m a Garba fan. I love playing Garba with my group. So every year, I look forward to Navratri.

Yogendra: For me, the significance of Durga maa and Aadi Shakti has been the ladies of my family and every woman. I feel very small in front of them in terms of their tolerance and patience level. I call myself fortunate to have them as my biggest support system. Not just on the festival's nine days, but they hold a lot of significance in my life.

If you could share a message for your fans for this year's Navratri

Neil: I understand that we are all facing tough times and we all want to get out on the Garba floor and dance our hearts out, but let’s follow government rules and guidelines. They are for our safety. Pray to Ma Jagdamba that these tough times go away soon and we can enjoy Navratri.

Yogendra: No just on these nine days, but we must respect the pillars of our lives that are our mothers and sisters and all the women that have been a part of our lives. We mustn't lower their esteem and make them feel shallow about themselves. I believe the creators of this universe are women and I feel I am too small in front of their struggles. Happy Navratri to everyone, and may Navdurga Ma bring joy and prosperity to your lives.

Here is wishing everyone a prosperous Navratri.

