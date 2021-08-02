EXCLUSIVE! Jodha Akbar fame Lavina Tandon to ENTER Vighnaharta Ganesh?

MUMBAI: Sony TV's mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh has been showcasing some intriguing episodes with their various tracks from the religious edicts. The lead actors Ganesha aka Advati Kulkarni, Malkhan Singh aka Lord Shiva, Madirakshi Mundle aka Parvati were seen in the track.

According to our reliable sources, Jodha Akbar fame Lavina Tandon is all set to enter Vighnaharta Ganesh in the role of Mirabai. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

Lavina has been a prominent name in the TV industry with shows like Jodha Akbar, Muskaan, Waaris, she has given some spectacular performances.

The show has begun with the new track around Sant Tulsidas' life story with some gripping insights about his life.

