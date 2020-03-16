Exclusive! “John Abraham is so humble and such a down-to-earth person, he has no attitude; it was lovely working with him” – Neetu Pandey

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

(ALSO READ : Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Aditya to get jealous and angry as he will get to witness Imlie getting married to Aryan

Neetu Pandey is a very popular actress in the world of entertainment. She has been a part of several shows like Crime Patrol, Balika Vadhu, etc.

She has also been part of several Bollywood movies like Satyameva Jayate 2, Baabarr, Tanu Weds Manu, etc.

These days, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Narmada in the successful serial Imlie.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her views on the dowry system and how her experience was working with R. Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut, and John Abraham.

The track of your ongoing show recently focused on the dowry custom, what is your take on it?

The custom is wrong but for a parent what matters is their child and for their happiness, they would do everything. No one wants to do it forcefully but sometimes you have no choice. In the serial, I did it because all I wanted was Arpita’s happiness. Today even the law does not differentiate between son and daughter and no one would know what the girl’s harassment would be if they don’t give dowry. I am totally against it and I think this custom should stop.

In the future, any director and actor you would want to work with?

I would love to work with Shyam Benegal though I know he is doing less work these days, even Anurag Kashyap is good, Anubhav Sinha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are the few directors I would like to work with.

How was it working with R. Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut, and John Abraham?

It was a great experience. Anand Rai as a director is so good to work with. I had maximum scenes with R, Madhavan in Tanu Weds Manu and he is so sweet to work with. But John is such a down-to-earth person and so humble. Though he is a superstar he has no attitude. He won my heart when he told the director Satyameva Jayate 2 to keep my shoot in the movie as he loved my expressions.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read ; JEALOUSY! Imlie: Imlie stopped by Aryan to take a step towards Aditya