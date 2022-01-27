EXCLUSIVE! Joyoshree Arora opens up on her upcoming show Sab Satrang, shares about her bond with Mohit Kumar and much more

MUMBAI: After entertaining us with a number of amazing shows over the past several years, Sony SAB is all set to be back with a brand new show soon.

The new show is titled Sab Satrangi and is all set to hit the small screens in a few days time.

Sab Satrangi will be a completely different show with a fresh concept.

The show stars Puru Chibber, Mohit Kumar, Satyajit Sharma, Joyoshree Arora, Dayashankar Pandey, among others in pivotal roles.

As the show will be hitting the small screens soon, TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the actresses of the show Joyoshree Arora who will be seen in a pivotal role.

Joyoshree will be seen playing the role of baby Maurya aka Dadi's character in the show.

How has been your experience so far playing this character?

My experience has been great. My character is very interesting and baby Maurya is extremely cheerful. After a few years, when I reach an age where my character is shown I would like to be like baby Maurya. My role is very naive, energetic and extremely positive. And this is what my character has taught me so far.

Do you find any reliability in your character?

Yes, of course! Baby Maurya is very daring and positive. I feel age is just a number and my character also feels the same. She is riding a bicycle in the show. She has zest for life and is extremely positive.

Tell us about your bonding with Mohit Kumar.

Mohit is a very talkative guy. We are constantly having fun banters and we keep teasing each other on the set. This made us come very close to each other. He is himself on the set, so am I. We all have our own space. No one interferes in each other's matters. The personal respect is there. All of us are very close to each other.



Sab Satrangi will hit the small screens from 7th February onwards!

