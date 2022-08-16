EXCLUSIVE! Jugjugg Jeeyo child actor Shivika Rishi to enter Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq

Child acctress Shivika Rishi will be seen in a pivotal role in Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq. The show has recently seen several new entries soon that will further spice up the drama. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 15:34
EXCLUSIVE! Jugjugg Jeeyo child actor Shivika Rishi to enter Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

A lot of twists and turns are taking place in various shows these days. 

The makers are constantly introducing new entries in every show to spice up the drama. 

Well, Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq which was launched a few months ago is loved by the viewers. 

The drama series stars Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles. 

Gud Se Meetha Ishq had witnessed actor Shantanu Monga's entry which spiced up the drama. 

We also exclusively reported that Gud Se Meetha Ishq will see actress Jaswir Kaur in a pivotal role.

Jaswir is a well-known actress of the small screens and is known for her performances in shows like Anupamaa, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among others.

We also reported about actress Muktamukhi Sarkar roped in for the drama drama series. 

She is known for her role in Sony TV's popular show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

And now, child actor Shivika Rishi is roped in for the show. 

Nothing much is known about Shivika's role yet. 

How excited are you for Shivika's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.

Shivika is known for her stint in Jugjugg Jeeyo and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. 

Casting director Shubham Singh has done casting for the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Sagar Saini to enter &TV’s Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari

Gud Se Meetha Ishq Star Bharat Pankhuri Awasthy Sagar Saini Ishaan Dhawan flm farm Meera Deosthale amrapalli dubey Jaswir Kaur muktamukhi sarkar Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Shivika Rishi Jugjugg jeeyo TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 15:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
DELIGHTFUL! Imlie and Banni aka Sumbul Touqeer and Ulka Gupta nail the amazing dance sequence and we can't get enough of them
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan has become a household name for her character Imlie in Star Plus' popular drama series...
Spy Bahu: Woah! Sejal’s tough side for goons
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Happiness! Fans are on cloud nine as Anupamaa’s Anuj Kapadia starts gaining consciousness post brain surgery, See tweets
MUMBAI: In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia finally regains consciousness after a major accident. Anuj...
Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha
MUMBAI: Ever since Laal Singh Chaddha hasn’t managed to earn even 50 crores within 4 days of release. The film got the...
EXCLUSIVE! Jugjugg Jeeyo child actor Shivika Rishi to enter Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.  A lot of twists and...
Sony Entertainment Television acquires the rights to Endemol Shine India’s internationally revered culinary reality format –MasterChef India
MUMBAI: India is an embodiment of diversity, that unveils a treasure trove of cultures, traditions and values. Our...
Recent Stories
Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha
Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha
Latest Video