EXCLUSIVE! Jugjugg Jeeyo child actor Shivika Rishi to enter Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq

Well, Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq which was launched a few months ago is loved by the viewers.

The drama series stars Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq had witnessed actor Shantanu Monga's entry which spiced up the drama.

We also exclusively reported that Gud Se Meetha Ishq will see actress Jaswir Kaur in a pivotal role.

Jaswir is a well-known actress of the small screens and is known for her performances in shows like Anupamaa, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among others.

We also reported about actress Muktamukhi Sarkar roped in for the drama drama series.

She is known for her role in Sony TV's popular show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

And now, child actor Shivika Rishi is roped in for the show.

Nothing much is known about Shivika's role yet.

How excited are you for Shivika's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.

Shivika is known for her stint in Jugjugg Jeeyo and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

Casting director Shubham Singh has done casting for the show.

