EXCLUSIVE! 'Just because you stand with someone or click pictures doesn't mean you are in a relationship', Shehnaaz Gill gives a befitting reply to the media for asking about her relationship

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddarth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them Sidnaaz. She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss she became Salman’s favourite. She has been in headlines recently for the much rumoured bond that she shares with Raghav Juyal now we exclusively covered that in a press conference she loses her cool over media for spreading such rumours, she reveals, 'Just because you stand and click a picture with someone doesn't mean you are in a relationship. I have come here to support my brother and his song and not talk about myself'.

Well, kudos to Shehnaaz for being upfront with the media.

