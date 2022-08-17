EXCLUSIVE! 'Just because you stand with someone or click pictures doesn't mean you are in a relationship', Shehnaaz Gill gives a befitting reply to the media for asking about her relationship

Her friendship with late actor Siddarth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them Sidnaaz. She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 21:54
Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update for their avid readers. 

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Also read:OMG! Netizens trolled Raghav Juyal for being ‘Racist’, the actor-choreographer clarifies

Her friendship with late actor Siddarth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them Sidnaaz. She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss she became Salman’s favourite. She has been in headlines recently for the much rumoured bond that she shares with Raghav Juyal now we exclusively covered that in a press conference she loses her cool over media for spreading such rumours, she reveals, 'Just because you stand and click a picture with someone doesn't mean you are in a relationship. I have come here to support my brother and his song and not talk about myself'.

Check out the video: 

Well, kudos to Shehnaaz for being upfront with the media. 

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read :Exclusive! Ace choreographer Raghav Juyal to participate in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Shehnaaz Raghav Dance India Dance Bigg Boss Reality show dace Siddarth Shukla Salman Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 21:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho- Oh No! Dev needs to preserve the 'Raichand' name; Vidhi to break Dev’s trust?
MUMBAI : Star Bharat has launched a new show, ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. The story is very promising as its poles apart...
OMG! Check out this BTS video of Tanvi Dogra shooting for the accident scene
MUMBAI : Colors' new show Parineetii is doing well; the audience loves the show and they are connected to the stars of...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Just because you stand with someone or click pictures doesn't mean you are in a relationship', Shehnaaz Gill gives a befitting reply to the media for asking about her relationship
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update for their avid readers. Shehnaaz Gill is one of the...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I love characters that are extremely challenging and performance orientated' Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty reveals the roles that would interest her the most
MUMBAI:Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai- Woah! Akshara finds a new lead, wants to prove Kairav innocent
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on television, and it keeps continuing to...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Kiara brings positivity and energy on the sets' Riya Soni gets CANDID about her Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai co-stars, working with Zoon aka Kiara and more
MUMBAI:  Sandiip Sikcand brings a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are...
Recent Stories
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video